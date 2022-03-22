Tomorrow’s Health: COVID & pregnancy, COVID & diabetes, COVID & saliva testing

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new study finds COVID-19 may double severe complications in pregnancy, including preterm delivery.

The study also found pregnant patients are three times more likely to experience blood clots and two-and-a-half times more likely to die as a result of respiratory distress or sepsis.

COVID & diabetes

German researchers say anyone who’s recovered from moderate or severe COVID-19 has a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Studies have found COVID-19 can attack the pancreas, where insulin is made.

Saliva COVID testing

Saliva testing for COVID is quicker and safer than nasal swabs.

Researchers with the University of Maryland found saliva is better at detecting infection before the onset of symptoms.

They also say saliva testing is safer for patients and healthcare workers, because there’s no need for close contact and patients won’t cough or sneeze because of a nasal swab.

