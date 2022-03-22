Vacant Watertown property could be used to house the homeless

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a plan in the works to begin addressing the homeless problem in Watertown. The private and public sectors are teaming up to do just that.

Vacant since 2017, there are new plans for the old Angel’s Inn Adult Home on Pine Street in Watertown.

“A private developer actually had an idea to acquire this facility and turn it into housing that could be used for folks who were homeless,” said Maureen Cean, executive director, Transitional Living Services of Northern New York.

Cean says that a private developer came forward after some local affordable housing was taken offline following fires at the Rainbow Motel and The Relax Inn, plus the condemnation of 661 Factory Street.

Along with Jefferson County Social Services, the three partners are looking to transform the space, possibly housing up to 18 homeless people.

Cean says this new facility would be similar to three others her organization already runs in St. Lawrence County. Giving resources and programs to help individuals get back on their feet.

“While they are with us, they’ll be expected to participate in programming that is designed to help them lead a more independent life,” she said.

While the property wouldn’t need to be rezoned, some members of the city council on Monday night were hesitant about the idea because it was the first time they heard where this facility might go.

City Planning Director Mike Lumbis says the public will get a chance to give input once his office finishes the city’s annual action plan.

“There’s a required 30-day public comment period that the public will have an opportunity to comment on anything that is in the plan,” he said.

Lumbis says they hope to have the plan finished by the end of the week.

