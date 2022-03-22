Watertown council decides not to decide on Stewart’s zoning

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city council opted Monday night not to consider a zoning change to allow the construction of a new Stewart’s Shop on Washington Street.

Stewart’s has been hoping to open a store at the corner of Washington and Flower Avenue East and close the current shop just down the street on Washington.

There has been some opposition from people in the neighborhood.

After council did not take up the zoning change, a Stewart’s representative told 7 News that only time will tell what happens with the current store.

The representative said they could not comment more on its future.

The council voted 3 to 2 in favor of promoting four fire captains.

It comes after the council recently approved the use of a smaller truck as a replacement for the heavy rescue truck the city sold last year.

A captain is needed to staff the truck for each shift, and Civil Service law prohibits routinely paying employees out of title.

Lisa Ruggiero, Cliff Olney, and Patrick Hickey voted for the promotions, saying it’s about safety and could potentially resolve ongoing arbitration issues.

Sarah Compo-Pierce and Mayor Jeff Smith say it will increase overtime costs.

