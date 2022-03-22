Advertisement

Watertown students to perform ‘Little Mermaid’ this weekend

The Little Mermaid at Watertown High
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Note: the graphic in the video has incorrect performance dates. The correct dates are below.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Little Mermaid Jr.” is coming to the Watertown High School stage.

Julia Urf is Ariel and Jack Marra plays Sebastian in the popular musical.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Curtain times are 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26. There’s also a matinee at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are $5. They’re available from cast members, the high school main office, the middle school main office, and at the door.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were hurt in a crash on Route 12 in the town of Martinsburg Monday morning
3 people rushed to hospitals after Lewis County crash
Fire crews battled an intense blaze at an apartment house on Winslow Street in Watertown.
Joshua Jones, victim in February arson case, dies due to injuries
Wayne Ernst
Greig man accused of menacing in Oneida County
Alexander Calixto
Fort Drum man accused of raping teen
Khane Jones
Khane Jones faces possible murder charge following burn victim’s death

Latest News

Fire destroys Massena home
Watertown stabbing investigation
Garrett Loomis fire safety seminar
Garrett Loomis Foundation presents active shooter training
Maple Weekend, part 2
Maple Weekend, part 2 is coming up