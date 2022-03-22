Watertown students to perform ‘Little Mermaid’ this weekend

Note: the graphic in the video has incorrect performance dates. The correct dates are below.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Little Mermaid Jr.” is coming to the Watertown High School stage.

Julia Urf is Ariel and Jack Marra plays Sebastian in the popular musical.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Curtain times are 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26. There’s also a matinee at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are $5. They’re available from cast members, the high school main office, the middle school main office, and at the door.

