William Brenon, 65, of Dexter, N.Y., passed away in Port Orange, Fl., on March 14, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - William Brenon, 65, of Dexter, N.Y., passed away in Port Orange, Fl., on March 14, 2022. Bill was born in Brownville, N.Y., to Charles, Jr., and Mary Lyle (Herrmann) Brenon on August 24, 1956.

He married the love of his life, Judith (Pipe) Brenon in 2008. He is survived by her, their five daughters, and their husbands: Jessica (LaFlair) Webb and her husband Mark of Watertown, N.Y.; Jessica Brenon-Casalinova and her husband Michael of Bennington, Vt.; Erica (Brenon) Vachon and her husband Marcus of LaFargeville, N.Y.; Cassandra (Radley) Davis and her husband Brian of Amherst, N.Y.; and Ashley Brenon Jowett and her husband Douglas of Bennington, Vt. He has 13 grandchildren: Nick, Derek, Dylan, Madison, and Ryan Webb; Isabella and Cameron Casalinova; Myles and Ethyn Vachon; Jensen and Griffin Davis, and Claira-Jane and Timothy Jowett. He has three great grandchildren: Hailee, Hannah, and Harper Webb. He also leaves his siblings: Charles Brenon, III, and his wife Elizabeth; Nicholas Brenon and his wife Ramona; Cynthia Brenon and her wife Mari Cecil, Sister-in-Law Anne (Peterson) Brenon, and many cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Matthew.

Bill was the proud third-generation owner/operator of a four-generation family business: Brenon’s Coin Machines, Inc., based in Brownville, N.Y. He grew the company substantially until it was, at one time, the state’s largest of its kind north of Albany. He enjoyed his work and came to care for many of his co-workers and customers like family. He could count quarters at lightning speed.

He loved the outdoors. He fished Lake Ontario and Florida’s Atlantic coast at every opportunity. He hiked many Adirondack peaks, including Bald Mountain, which he climbed most recently on his 65th birthday. He enjoyed kayaking and loved to build sand castles with his grandchildren.

He was an avid reader and journaler. He enjoyed studying ancient religions and positive psychology. He loved the novels of C.J. Box. He never stopped listening to new music and was always eager to share his latest favorite.

He was an accomplished woodworker, woodcarver, and silversmith. He drew every day and was focused on constant improvement in all things. He made beautiful art-infused furniture from reclaimed objects. He enjoyed gifting handmade silver jewelry to his wife, daughters, and granddaughters and showing pieces at the Thousand Islands Art Center.

Bill had a great sense of humor, which often included obscure references to Bugs Bunny or Rocky and Bullwinkle. He loved to teach toddlers to repeat amusing catch phrases. He bet $1 bills on games he felt sure his side would win. He insisted that, on the dollar bill itself, there was a flattering note about him from the loser. At the same time, he had a deeply romantic sensibility that included driving 90 miles in search of the scent of orange blossoms and dancing by lakeside fires, even in sub-zero temperatures.

More than anything, he loved to gather his family and friends around his “private island” in the kitchen of his Pillar Point home. He would share music and conversation that would grow more inspired and philosophical with every Bud Light. At some point, likely more than once, he would raise his bottle and say, “Never above you. Never below you. Always by your side.” The ones who loved him best know it’s true.

A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at The Rustic Tavern and Golf Course, 16451 County Route 59 in Dexter, N.Y. Those interested in honoring Bill may make a donation to the William D. Brenon Technical School Scholarship Fund, C/O General Brown Central School; P.O. Box 500; Dexter, NY 13634. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.