Army offers incentives to attract recruits

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - There are new incentives to join the Army.

It’s is rolling out new perks to attract more recruits, like 2-year enlistments instead of the usual commitment of 4 to 6 years, up to $50,000 enlistment incentives, and the ability for active duty recruits to select their first duty station based on the availability of the selected military occupation.

“You know from the initial enlistment, going through advanced individual training, getting a job skill, plus you are building your leadership skills and...we think we offer very competitive and very important resources for people as they are starting out their careers,” said Lieutenant Colonel John Dickens, Syracuse Army Recruiting Battalion.

Dickens says for those looking to learn more about enlisting, the best place to start would be to visit goarmy.com for more information.

