Cloudy & mild today, rain & snow tonight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a mostly cloudy and mostly dry day.

Until late afternoon or evening, that is.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

Rain and mixed precipitation move in toward evening and could make conditions icy in some places.

There’s a winter weather advisory for parts of St. Lawrence County and parts of the Adirondacks from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday. It affects southeastern St. Lawrence County and the county’s northern tip.

Showers continue through much of the morning Thursday and wrap up into the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s.

It will be breezy with showers on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

There’s a chance of mixed precipitation on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

It gets colder Sunday. There’s a chance of snow and highs will be in the low 30s.

Monday will be partly sunny and in the upper 20s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a small chance of snow. Highs will be in the low 30s.

