Advertisement

Coming off record year for suicides, St. Lawrence County works on prevention

Youth suicide
Youth suicide(MGN, Pixabay)
By John Pirsos
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - There were 19 deaths by suicide in 2021 in St. Lawrence County - a record. So far, the county has seen 2 suicides already in 2022. Both of them were youths.

“These are conversations that we still need to be having,” said Alexa Backus, director, St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau.

She says suicides happen for various reasons to people of various ages, but the pandemic has added to stress levels for kids.

“Typically, these teens would’ve been involved, you know, interacting with their peers and friends at school. They would’ve been involved in sports. They would have had that support,” said Backus.

Jefferson County recorded 17 suicides last year. The highest was 21 set in 2012. Lewis County didn’t have complete data from 2021.

Backus encourages everyone to have the suicide prevention hotline saved in their phone and to have a “safe person” they can trust to have difficult conversations with, like a close friend or a family member.

“Someone that you can reach out to any time of the day or evening and say, ‘Hey, I’m struggling, I’m having some problems, and I feel that I need help,’” she said.

The youth bureau recently started a new program to raise awareness of teen suicide and prevent future cyberattacks on kids.

Backus says the youth bureau will have student ambassadors in St. Lawrence County high schools to encourage kids to seek help from their peers.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a stabbing at a Watertown apartment building Thursday morning.
Watertown police: man stabbed with screwdriver, girlfriend arrested
Clip from the music video
School superintendent, principal ‘learned a lesson’ after TikTok video
Fire destroyed a Massena home Monday evening.
Massena home destroyed by fire Monday evening
Snowmobiling
After fatal crashes, Lewis County looks to make snowmobiling safer
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Fort Drum’s electricity source in danger of closing

Latest News

Russell Neadom
Man allegedly sets fire that spreads to shed & nearby houses
Morning Checkup: National Nutrition Month
Morning Checkup: National Nutrition Month
Three people were hurt in a crash on Route 12 in the town of Martinsburg Monday morning
Deputies release details on 2-vehicle crash that injured 3
Christopher Bennett shares his go-kart expertise with others interested in the sport.
Go-kart expert helps others get into racing