Coming off record year for suicides, St. Lawrence County works on prevention

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - There were 19 deaths by suicide in 2021 in St. Lawrence County - a record. So far, the county has seen 2 suicides already in 2022. Both of them were youths.

“These are conversations that we still need to be having,” said Alexa Backus, director, St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau.

She says suicides happen for various reasons to people of various ages, but the pandemic has added to stress levels for kids.

“Typically, these teens would’ve been involved, you know, interacting with their peers and friends at school. They would’ve been involved in sports. They would have had that support,” said Backus.

Jefferson County recorded 17 suicides last year. The highest was 21 set in 2012. Lewis County didn’t have complete data from 2021.

Backus encourages everyone to have the suicide prevention hotline saved in their phone and to have a “safe person” they can trust to have difficult conversations with, like a close friend or a family member.

“Someone that you can reach out to any time of the day or evening and say, ‘Hey, I’m struggling, I’m having some problems, and I feel that I need help,’” she said.

The youth bureau recently started a new program to raise awareness of teen suicide and prevent future cyberattacks on kids.

Backus says the youth bureau will have student ambassadors in St. Lawrence County high schools to encourage kids to seek help from their peers.

