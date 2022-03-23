Advertisement

‘Cyber security event’ might have affected LaFargeville Hood plant

HP Hood plant in LaFargeville
HP Hood plant in LaFargeville(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A dairy production company in LaFargeville may have been subject to what company officials are calling a “cyber security event.”

HP Hood is a national chain that makes dairy products like sour cream, cottage cheese, and ice cream.

According to the Associated Press, a spokesperson for the company says the event took all of its plants offline last week, and as a result, was unable to manufacture or receive raw materials, including milk.

The AP reports most of its locations are back up and running, but it’s unclear if the LaFargeville plant is back in production.

Town of Orleans Supervisor Kevin Rarick lives near the facility and says the milk trucks that deliver daily haven’t been by in about a week, which he says is very unusual.

Our reporter on scene Wednesday said there were cars in the parking lot and at least one person was working outside.

We reached out to local and corporate management about the incident, but we did not hear back.

