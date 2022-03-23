Deputies release details on 2-vehicle crash that injured 3

MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Authorities have released the names of three people injured in a crash just south of Lowville Monday.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say that around 10:30 a.m., a vehicle driven northbound on State Route 12 in the town of Martinsburg by 64-year-old Yvonne Schmidtka of Constableville collided head on with a southbound vehicle driven by 21-year-old Brooke Crouse of Turin.

Crouse was taken to Lewis County General Hospital, while Schmidtka and 22-year-old Austin Hopper of Turin, a passenger in Crouse’s vehicle, were airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Deputies say all three were listed in stable condition as of Tuesday.

The crash closed Route 12 between Blue Street and Tiffany Road for about four hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

