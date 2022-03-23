Edwards-Knox getting school resource officer

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - For the first time in recent memory, a rural St. Lawrence County school will have its own full-time school resource officer.

Sheriff’s Deputy Zachary Montroy will start part-time on April 1 at Edwards-Knox. He’ll move to full-time there in September. Until now, it has been mainly larger school districts with SROs on campus.

Deputy Montroy will help handle a variety of issues at Edwards-Knox.

“We’ll be looking at internet safety, drug and alcohol prevention, internet bullying. Just a presence in the building to ensure that our students have a person to go to,” said Erin Woods, Edwards-Knox Central School District superintendent.

“To make sure their students are safe and not only be a part of the school, but also the community right down there in Edwards,” said Sean O’Brien, St. Lawrence County undersheriff.

The school will reimburse the sheriff’s department $110,000 per year for the service. Two other schools in the county are considering sheriff SROs.

