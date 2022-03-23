Advertisement

FBI not releasing 3 months of crime data, cites lack of law enforcement report sharing

The FBI says it will not release crime numbers for three months of 2021 due to the lack of...
The FBI says it will not release crime numbers for three months of 2021 due to the lack of agencies' reporting.(Cliff Owen/AP)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FBI says it will not release crime numbers from the last quarter of 2021 because of a lack of reporting from U.S. law enforcement agencies.

The agency said it received data from less than 10,000 of the nation’s nearly 19,000 law enforcement agencies, a number that falls under the 60% threshold the agency says it needs to release data trends by region and aggregate population groups.

Law enforcement agencies are not required to submit data to the FBI.

However, the agency said it would still post quarterly data from individual cities with a population of 100,000 or more.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a stabbing at a Watertown apartment building Thursday morning.
Watertown police: man stabbed with screwdriver, girlfriend arrested
Three people were hurt in a crash on Route 12 in the town of Martinsburg Monday morning
3 people rushed to hospitals after Lewis County crash
Fire crews battled an intense blaze at an apartment house on Winslow Street in Watertown.
Joshua Jones, victim in February arson case, dies due to injuries
Wayne Ernst
Greig man accused of menacing in Oneida County
Clip from the music video
School superintendent, principal ‘learned a lesson’ after TikTok video

Latest News

A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: 1 killed after tornado strikes New Orleans as storms tear into Deep South
A John Deere Truck sits on the National Mall on National Agriculture Day
Farm equipment rolls through National Mall for National Agriculture Day
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson talks about her role in her Supreme Court nomination hearing on...
Jackson pushes back on GOP critics, defends record at Senate hearing for Supreme Court confirmation
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Tornado touches down in New Orleans
WWNY After fatal crashes, Lewis County looks to make snowmobiling safer