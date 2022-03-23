Advertisement

Go-kart expert helps others get into racing

A go-kart expert helps others get into racing.
By Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - If you want to participate in a sport that involves the whole family, go-karts might be the way to go.

Christopher Bennett owns Intensity Karting, a business that specializes in Slack Performance chassis and parts.

Bennett owns three go-karts of his own that he races.

He was looking to share his expertise at a recent event in Depauville.

An event like this is helping local go-kart owners and drivers with tracks to race on nearby.

Go-kart racing is becoming a popular sports to get into.

With 80 to 100 go-karts on a good night at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville, the sport is the healthiest it’s ever been, thanks to enthusiasts like Christopher Bennett.

