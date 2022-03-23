Good news: lake, river levels look to be normal this year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When it comes to water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, no news is good news.

2022 is shaping up as a ‘no news’ year.

Right now, the lake level is just over 246 feet. That’s about a foot higher than last year, and “we have seen water levels rise over the last few weeks on Lake Ontario, slowly,” said Bryce Carmichael, from the International Lake Ontario - St. Lawrence River Board.

(The International Lake Ontario - St. Lawrence River Board is responsible for regulating water levels on the lake and river.)

Where’s the water coming from? Precipitation - rain and snow.

But - and this is important - two other sources of water for the lake are melting snow and water from Lake Erie. The snow melt looks to be average, and the amount of water from Erie is less than last year.

“There’s always a small risk of flooding every year,” Carmichael said.

“But all the historic data that we’ve used for forecasting is indicating that we’re not likely to see any events like we saw in 2017 or 2019.”

There was historic flooding along the shoreline of the lake and river both years.

In fact, there’s a slightly greater chance of low water levels later in the year, Carmichael said. That said, the odds of either high or low water aren’t great.

“All the indicators are that we’re in the normal band of forecasted water levels,” Carmichael said.

