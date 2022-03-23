Advertisement

Good news: lake, river levels look to be normal this year

Lake Ontario, from the Chaumont area, March 2022.
Lake Ontario, from the Chaumont area, March 2022.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When it comes to water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, no news is good news.

2022 is shaping up as a ‘no news’ year.

Right now, the lake level is just over 246 feet. That’s about a foot higher than last year, and “we have seen water levels rise over the last few weeks on Lake Ontario, slowly,” said Bryce Carmichael, from the International Lake Ontario - St. Lawrence River Board.

(The International Lake Ontario - St. Lawrence River Board is responsible for regulating water levels on the lake and river.)

Where’s the water coming from? Precipitation - rain and snow.

But - and this is important - two other sources of water for the lake are melting snow and water from Lake Erie. The snow melt looks to be average, and the amount of water from Erie is less than last year.

“There’s always a small risk of flooding every year,” Carmichael said.

“But all the historic data that we’ve used for forecasting is indicating that we’re not likely to see any events like we saw in 2017 or 2019.”

There was historic flooding along the shoreline of the lake and river both years.

In fact, there’s a slightly greater chance of low water levels later in the year, Carmichael said. That said, the odds of either high or low water aren’t great.

“All the indicators are that we’re in the normal band of forecasted water levels,” Carmichael said.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clip from the music video
School superintendent, principal ‘learned a lesson’ after TikTok video
Police are investigating a stabbing at a Watertown apartment building Thursday morning.
Watertown police: man stabbed with screwdriver, girlfriend arrested
Snowmobiling
After fatal crashes, Lewis County looks to make snowmobiling safer
Fire destroyed a Massena home Monday evening.
Massena home destroyed by fire Monday evening
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Fort Drum’s electricity source in danger of closing

Latest News

Exterior of Edwards-Knox Central School.
Edwards-Knox getting school resource officer
Items removed from 190 Flower Avenue East in Watertown
Moritorium ends, evictions return
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection
Army offers incentives to attract recruits