Khane Jones charged with murder following burn victim’s death

Khane Jones
Khane Jones(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 27-year-old Watertown man is charged with murder now that his alleged victim has died from his injuries.

City police arrested Khane Jones Wednesday on a count of second-degree murder.

Jones is accused of dousing a man with gasoline and setting him on fire while he slept on a couch at 112 Winslow Street.

The alleged victim, 27-year-old Joshua Jones, died Sunday at a Syracuse hospital after suffering burns to 80 percent of his body in the blaze.

Two others sustained injuries in the fire.

Before Joshua Jones’ death, Khane Jones was charged with first-degree arson and first-degree assault in the February fire that destroyed the apartment building.

Khane Jones is being held without bail in the Jefferson County Jail.

