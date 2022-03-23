Kimberly L. Blount, 60, of Alexandria Bay

Kimberly L. Blount, 60, of Edgewood Road, Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away at home on Saturday evening. (Source: Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Kimberly L. Blount, 60, of Edgewood Road, Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away at home on Saturday evening.

Kimberly was born on June 16, 1961 in Alexandria Bay, the daughter of Andrew and Sandra Hogan LaFirst. She graduated from Alexandria Central School in 1979.

Kim married David Blount on June 3rd, 1989 in Alexandria Bay. She enjoyed working for many years as a bartender at Bootlegger’s in Alexandria Bay. She loved the sun, being on the River, and cherished her dogs.

She is survived by her husband, David; a stepdaughter, Abigail Blount, South Carolina; her brothers Randy (Linda Buchananon) LaFirst, Potsdam, NY and John (April) LaFirst, Theresa, NY; her sister Michelle (Russell) Monica, Alexandria Bay, NY; her granddaughter Arabella Blount; nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life gathering will be Sunday, March 27th at the Riveredge Resort, beginning at 12 noon. Memorial donations may be made in Kimberly’s name to Jefferson County SPCA, https://www.jeffersoncountyspca.org/donate

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay, NY.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.