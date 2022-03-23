Advertisement

Man allegedly sets fire that spreads to shed & nearby houses

Russell Neadom
Russell Neadom(Ogdensburg Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man is accused of intentionally setting a fire Tuesday that spread to nearby structures.

Ogdensburg police say 31-year-old Russell Neadom allegedly set fire to several objects near 108 Lafayette Street.

On Facebook, Ogdensburg firefighters say the fire spread to a shed, then to at least two houses.

The fire was quickly extinguished, “limiting the potentially disastrous loss of property,” police said.

Neadom was charged with one count of third-degree arson and four counts of fourth-degree arson.

He was arraigned in city court and sent to St. Lawrence County jail on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a stabbing at a Watertown apartment building Thursday morning.
Watertown police: man stabbed with screwdriver, girlfriend arrested
Clip from the music video
School superintendent, principal ‘learned a lesson’ after TikTok video
Fire destroyed a Massena home Monday evening.
Massena home destroyed by fire Monday evening
Snowmobiling
After fatal crashes, Lewis County looks to make snowmobiling safer
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Fort Drum’s electricity source in danger of closing

Latest News

Youth suicide
Coming off record year for suicides, St. Lawrence County works on prevention
Morning Checkup: National Nutrition Month
Morning Checkup: National Nutrition Month
Three people were hurt in a crash on Route 12 in the town of Martinsburg Monday morning
Deputies release details on 2-vehicle crash that injured 3
Christopher Bennett shares his go-kart expertise with others interested in the sport.
Go-kart expert helps others get into racing