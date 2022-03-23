Man allegedly sets fire that spreads to shed & nearby houses
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man is accused of intentionally setting a fire Tuesday that spread to nearby structures.
Ogdensburg police say 31-year-old Russell Neadom allegedly set fire to several objects near 108 Lafayette Street.
On Facebook, Ogdensburg firefighters say the fire spread to a shed, then to at least two houses.
The fire was quickly extinguished, “limiting the potentially disastrous loss of property,” police said.
Neadom was charged with one count of third-degree arson and four counts of fourth-degree arson.
He was arraigned in city court and sent to St. Lawrence County jail on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.
No injuries were reported.
