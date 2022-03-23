Man allegedly sets fire that spreads to shed & nearby houses

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man is accused of intentionally setting a fire Tuesday that spread to nearby structures.

Ogdensburg police say 31-year-old Russell Neadom allegedly set fire to several objects near 108 Lafayette Street.

On Facebook, Ogdensburg firefighters say the fire spread to a shed, then to at least two houses.

The fire was quickly extinguished, “limiting the potentially disastrous loss of property,” police said.

Neadom was charged with one count of third-degree arson and four counts of fourth-degree arson.

He was arraigned in city court and sent to St. Lawrence County jail on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.

No injuries were reported.

