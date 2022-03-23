Moritorium ends, evictions return

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Couches, some cardboard, and trash bags full of personal possessions. People in the neighborhood began noticing the items on the curb at 190 Flower Avenue East in Watertown over the weekend.

They were left by an evicted tenant. The landlord says he hasn’t gotten rent in years.

“The stuff that was removed from the inside of the house has to be placed on the curb for a maximum of 48 hours until code enforcement tells us to remove it from the property,” said Samantha Rounds with Genuine Homes Property Management.

She has helped manage the property for a little less than a year - stepping in during the middle of the pandemic.

In 2020, the state issued a moratorium against evictions - prohibiting landlords from kicking out tenants who couldn’t pay rent because of the pandemic.

The moratorium ended in January 2022.

“It’s been really hard for everybody just because you are trying to do what’s best for the company. Also, you feel bad for some of these tenants who are in these positions,” she said.

The homeowner, David Gooden, declined an on-camera interview but said this particular tenant stopped paying rent more than 2 years ago and because of the damage done inside, he is just going to have to let the property go.

Gooden says he has to sell it for whatever he can get for it because he has no money left to make repairs.

He added that the tenant owes him more than $20,000 in back rent. Gooden said he also paid thousands of dollars in electricity bills because the tenant didn’t pay those either.

Gooden was able to evict the tenant after she was declined Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, funds.

“I do get emotional when it comes to evictions because you are evicting a family, you are taking their home away, but unfortunately there are rules and laws that you need to follow and they weren’t being met,” said Rounds.

The group would not disclose the tenant’s name to us so we were unable to reach out to them for comment.

