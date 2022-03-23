Morning Checkup: National Nutrition Month

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a lot of misinformation out there about food and nutrition.

That’s why, registered dietician Teresa Intorcia says, it’s important to find a source with fact-based advice.

She talked about the importance of National Nutrition Month during Samaritan Health’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview -- and hear her advice -- in the video above.

One reliable site, she says, is eatright.org, which is run by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Also, she said, people can get a referral from their primary care provider to Samaritan’s Healthy Lifestyles program.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.