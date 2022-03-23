Music returns to schools

Advertisement

By Sandy Torres
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - An ensemble of middle schoolers from Indian River is performing loud and proud. Music in our schools is back after being paused because of Covid.

We took a look behind the scenes at the final rehearsal before taking to the stage on Wednesday night.

To be in tune is the key for novice musicians. They’re all 6th graders, and for some, this is their first concert. Most picked up their instrument for the first time earlier this school year.

“I didn’t actually start off with the French horn. I originally chose the trumpet. I just decided to switch over because, I don’t know, I just thought the French horn was a little bit cooler than the trumpet,” said Dayveon Thompson, student.

Thompson says the French horn came naturally to him. But he is also interested in other instruments.

“I saw percussion and I kind of like percussion. And the saxophone has, like, a jazz to it. It’s kind of funky and stuff,” he said.

For some, their instrument is their voice.

Anna Mostafa is a singer and will be performing a solo at the concert. She says she expresses herself through music all the time - even in the shower.

“I think music is another way of showing yourself in a way, but through different accents and different lyrics,” she said.

Charles Heck, music coordinator at Indian River, says it’s really exciting to see this particular group perform.

“They start off doing a lot of squeaks and squacks. But then they start performing. They start singing with style with all the musical kinds of things that we teach them,” he said.

He says this is just the start of their musical journeys.

“It’s just such a great feeling to be able to see what they can accomplish,” said Heck.

Although this may be the first concert for many of the students, some of them say that music is part of their daily routine outside of school. And they say they plan to continue growing their talents by exploring different instruments and different musical components.

