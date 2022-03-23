Advertisement

Raw milk from Jefferson County creamery could make you sick, says state

Milk
Milk(MGN, Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOWN OF HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - If you bought raw milk from Next Generation Creamery in the town of Henderson, the state is warning you not to drink it due to possible salmonella contamination.

The product is labeled as “Grimshaw Farm Raw A2A2 Milk.”

According to the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, a sample of the milk tested positive for salmonella, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

To date, no illnesses associated with the milk have been reported to the state.

The producer, located at 9922 County Route 152, is now prohibited from selling raw milk until new tests show it’s free of harmful bacteria.

The state recommends that any consumers who purchased raw milk labeled as “Grimshaw Farm Raw A2A2 Milk” from Alex Grimshaw/Patrick H. Grimshaw doing business as Next Generation Creamery immediately dispose of it and call the farm at 315-486-2340.

7 News spoke with the creamery, which says corrections have been made and it’s now awaiting clearance from the state to sell raw milk again.

Meanwhile, the state points out that raw milk does not provide the protection of pasteurization, which kills the bacteria responsible for numerous illnesses and diseases.

