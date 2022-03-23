Raymond W. O’Dell, 83, of Carthage

Raymond W. O’Dell, 83, formerly of Washington Street in Copenhagen, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his home. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Raymond W. O’Dell, 83, formerly of Washington Street in Copenhagen, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his home. Raymond was born on August 16, 1938, in Evans Mills, New York, son of the late Earl and Iva Waggoner O’Dell. He attended school in Evans Mills and Champion. Marriage to Ellen Waite ended in divorce. He retired as a core maker in 1992 from the New York Airbrake. During his retirement, he enjoyed his job working for the Office of the Aging. Raymond worked for the Riverside Cemetery Association for many years, he enjoyed dancing, walking, fishing, and an occasional bus trip to the casino. Survivors include his children, Neil H. (Kristina) O’Dell, Carthage; Robin (Michael) Baker, Copenhagen; as well as his grandchildren, Michael L. Baker Jr., Kristine E. Baker, Melissa N. Baker, Tyler J O’Dell, Shane J. O’Dell, and Kaleigh R. O’Dell and great-grandchildren, Aaliyah J. Baker, Ella L. Whitmarsh, Harper R. O’Dell, and Porter R. O’Dell. Also, surviving are three siblings, Frank O’Dell, Rochester, Roy O’Dell of Mumford, and Pearl Piccolo, Cicero. He is predeceased by a son, Stacy Lee O’Dell who died on February 15, 1972, along with his siblings; Ruth Thompson, Evelyn Ploufe, Gerald O’Dell, Carl O’Dell, Ronnie O’Dell, and Kenneth O’Dell. A private graveside service and burial will be held in the Hillside Cemetery, Champion. Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., located at 500 State St., Carthage, NY 13619. Memorial donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Mailing Address Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 220 North Main Street Suite 104 Natick, MA 01760 or the Stone Soup St. James Church, 327 West St Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

