Riverview Towers repairs could cost $1.8M

Riverview Towers
Riverview Towers(WWNY)
By John Moore
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The cost of fixing Ogdensburg’s Riverview Towers is climbing fast. The price tag is now up to $1.8 million.

The 11-story high rise was damaged by a sixth-floor fire on March 8.

A preliminary figure listed on its building permit listed repair costs at $500,000.

Cheryl Douglass, the executive director of the Ogdensburg Housing Authority, says the new estimate came out of meetings over the last 2 days with engineers, contractors, and the authority’s insurance company.

“We found that the projected cost of the renovations to Riverview Towers are somewhere in the area of $1.8 million which is not a final figure yet, but based on the preliminary scope and engineering estimates,” she said.

Douglass says the estimate does not include work on individual apartments damaged by fire, smoke, and water.

As far as getting work underway, the authority hopes the building’s elevator can be fixed in about two weeks.

It is still expected to be three or four months before residents can move back in.

