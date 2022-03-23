Advertisement

Travel rebounds at Watertown airport

Air travel is rebounding to near pre-pandemic levels at the Watertown International Airport.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Air travel is rebounding to near pre-pandemic levels at the Watertown International Airport.

American Airlines’ 2021 year-end report showed a rise of 75 percent in total passengers for the airport over 2020.

Jefferson County administrator Bob Hagemann presented the numbers at a general services committee meeting Tuesday.

Just shy of 42,000 people used the airport last year.

In the three years before the pandemic, the airport averaged around 47,000 passengers a year.

“With the final report, we are very much in the ballpark that we have been prior to COVID,” Hagemann said, “so very encouraging.”

“What drives that airport is its use,” District 8 legislator James Nabywaniec said. “When it’s being used through a lot of Fort Drum people using it, it’s just good for the overall economic benefit of the community.”

Airline travel was up across the board last year, though far fewer people traveled in 2021 than they did pre-COVID.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a stabbing at a Watertown apartment building Thursday morning.
Watertown police: man stabbed with screwdriver, girlfriend arrested
Clip from the music video
School superintendent, principal ‘learned a lesson’ after TikTok video
Fire destroyed a Massena home Monday evening.
Massena home destroyed by fire Monday evening
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Fort Drum’s electricity source in danger of closing
Watertown's city council opted Monday night not to consider a zoning change to allow the...
Watertown council decides not to decide on Stewart’s zoning

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Cloudy & mild today, rain & snow tonight
7-day forecast
Wednesday AM Weather
Travel rebounds at Watertown airport
WWNY After fatal crashes, Lewis County looks to make snowmobiling safer