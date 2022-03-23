Watertown Lyric Theater Auditions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Watertown Lyric Theater announces auditions for the musical Little Shop of Horrors

Dates: Monday, March 28 and Tuesday, March 29 from from 6-9pm at Macsherry Parish Center, Trinity Episcopal Church, Watertown (use Stone Street entrance).

Prepare 16-32 bars of a modern Broadway/Pop song.

May also be asked to cold read from the script.

Actors of color and varied ethnicities encouraged to audition.

Show dates: June 2-4, 2022

Visit https://www.watertownlyrictheater.org/productions/auditions1 for more information, available roles and audition forms

Mask wear may be required depending upon COVID-19 conditions at the audition date.

Synopsis: The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination.

