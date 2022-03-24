150 Amish buggies expected on Depauville-area roads Saturday

DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Depauville Fire Department is asking motorists to drive extra cautiously this weekend as the Amish community holds a funeral in the area.

The department wants people to be aware of horse and buggy traffic Saturday. About 150 buggies are expected to be on the road.

The funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. and officials say County Route 11 and County Road 54 will likely be the busiest.

“Because this is some moment for those people, we don’t need any accidents with the horse and buggies and vehicles,” said Lynn Schnauber, fire department president.

Schnauber says the community should expect buggy traffic for most of the day on Saturday, not just in the morning.

