BOCES celebrates revitalized career & tech centers

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - For students of the north country, the Southwest Technical Center in Gouverneur represents the first step, whether it be a career path in the real world or the journey through college.

For the educators inside, this building represents so much more.

“This is a dream come true,” said Jane Akins, who’s board of education director for St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES.

That dream is the completion of a $43 million renovation of the St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES Career and Technical Education centers.

“We are very proud to have people from the community, our industry partners, board members, and our teachers to share what we have done,” Akins said at a ribbon cutting Wednesday.

A new culinary kitchen, a brand-new hair studio, and a state-of-the-art graphics lab are just a few of the new facilities and equipment for students to get hands-on training, and earn college credits.

I’m really excited,” student Harley Green-Coffey said. “I think it provides me with a really good learning space to start going into my future.”

The facilities serve 18 different school districts in St. Lawrence and Lewis counties. Courses at the education center range from criminal justice, health services, and education training to auto and heavy equipment repair.

“We’ve had better and better enrollment in the last couple years,” Akins said, “to the point where we have a lot of our programs are wait-listed, that they’re so full that we can’t get all the students that want to come to the programs into them.

It’s a number that is continuing to rise. A little more than 100 students will graduate from the CTE programs this year. That number looks to almost double by next year’s graduation.

“The teachers do a great job, but it’s the students that really count and what they do when they get out of here,” BOCES board of education president Roger Bennett said.

The Seaway CTE center in Norwood has an open house and ribbon cutting scheduled for Tuesday, March 29, with the Northwest CTE center in Ogdensburg following a week later on Wednesday, April 6.

