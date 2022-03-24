Clarkson University names new president

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Clarkson University has appointed a new president.

The university’s board of trustees named Marc P. Christensen, Ph.D., PE, the 17th president effective July 1, 2022.

Dr. Christensen is currently the dean of the Lyle School of Engineering at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

He will succeed Dr. Anthony Collins, who is stepping down as Clarkson’s president after 19 years of leadership.

Clarkson officials said Christensen is a widely published expert in photonics research that focuses on using light to transmit, process, and sense information.

