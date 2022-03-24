Advertisement

Clarkson University names new president

Dr. Marc Christensen
Dr. Marc Christensen(Clarkson University)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Clarkson University has appointed a new president.

The university’s board of trustees named Marc P. Christensen, Ph.D., PE, the 17th president effective July 1, 2022.

Dr. Christensen is currently the dean of the Lyle School of Engineering at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

He will succeed Dr. Anthony Collins, who is stepping down as Clarkson’s president after 19 years of leadership.

Clarkson officials said Christensen is a widely published expert in photonics research that focuses on using light to transmit, process, and sense information.

For more information about Dr. Christensen, click here.

