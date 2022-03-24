Coach reflects on Golden Knights’ magical season
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - It’s been a few days since the Copenhagen girls’ basketball team secured its first ever state title.
Now it’s time to reflect on what was a magical season for the Golden Knights.
The Golden Knights capped off a magical run to the New York State Class D title on Saturday by beating Sherman 47 to 39.
Coach Natalie Scott has had time for the accomplishment to sink in. She feels her team’s cohesiveness is a big reason for this year’s success.
Scott knew at the beginning of the season her team had potential to add to the trophy case, although a state title wasn’t the first thing that came to mind.
Her main memory of this year is the off-the-court support her team received.
Next season will take a different formula to repeat, as the Golden Knights lose two key players.
I have a feeling that coach Scott will find the right formula for more success next season.
