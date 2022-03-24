Advertisement

Coach reflects on Golden Knights’ magical season

Coach Natalie Scott looks back on a season that ended with a state title for the Copenhagen girls' basketball team.
By Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - It’s been a few days since the Copenhagen girls’ basketball team secured its first ever state title.

Now it’s time to reflect on what was a magical season for the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights capped off a magical run to the New York State Class D title on Saturday by beating Sherman 47 to 39.

Coach Natalie Scott has had time for the accomplishment to sink in. She feels her team’s cohesiveness is a big reason for this year’s success.

Scott knew at the beginning of the season her team had potential to add to the trophy case, although a state title wasn’t the first thing that came to mind.

Her main memory of this year is the off-the-court support her team received.

Next season will take a different formula to repeat, as the Golden Knights lose two key players.

I have a feeling that coach Scott will find the right formula for more success next season.

