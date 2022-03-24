Crane Opera Ensemble “Zaza”

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The award-winning Crane Opera Ensemble is thrilled to present its production of Ruggiero Leoncavallo’s “Zaza,” transporting audiences to fin-de-siecle French music halls.

In collaboration with SUNY Potsdam’s Department of Theatre and Dance, the Crane Opera Ensemble will present the opera in the Proscenium Theater in SUNY Potsdam’s Performing Arts Center on:

Friday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 27 at 3 p.m.

“Zaza” is the tale of a popular music hall singer in St. Etienne, France, who, begins a passionate relationship with the handsome patron Milio Dufresne. Later, her world is turned upside down when she discovers that not only is Milio married, but he also has a young daughter. In the final act, Zaza is torn between memories of her own childhood trauma of growing up without a father and her attachment to Milio and deep fear of losing him.

“In my initial research of Leoncavallo’s adaptation of ‘Zaza,’ there are multitudes of relevant social and psychological themes. This is initially what drew me to the work,” said Dr. Anthony Eversole, director of opera at The Crane School of Music. “Themes explored in the lengthy libretto include the effects of poverty, single parent households, deception, infidelity, principles of attraction and the trauma response of turning toward familiarity, trauma bonding, neglect, double-lives, and sociopathy. In my research, I also discovered disturbing facts relating to the sexism with regards to single-mother homes and female stage performers in fin-de-siecle Europe.”

“Zaza” is based on a popular 1898 play by Pierre Berton and Charles Simon. The play received many adaptations in the years following its premiere at the Theatre de Vaudeville in Paris. Leoncavallo, an innovator of the verismo movement, gained his fame through his great success, “Pagliacci.” He later adapted “Zaza” in 1900. As usual with his operas, Leoncavallo wrote his own libretto. “Zaza” was a popular hit, with a spot in the repertory until about the 1920s.

Brock Tjosvold is the conductor/music director/vocal coach for this production, and Eversole is the artistic/stage director.

Tickets for the Crane Opera Ensemble production of “Zaza” are $10 for the general public, and $6 for senior citizens and students. To purchase tickets, contact the Community Performance Series Box Office, located in the lobby of SUNY Potsdam’s Performing Arts Center, by calling (315) 267-2277 or by visiting www.cpspotsdam.org.

The production is suitable for guests aged 13 and older, due to depictions of moments of sensuality, scenes of domestic violence and themes of sexual infidelity.

North Country Public Radio is the media sponsor for this production.

About the Crane Opera Ensemble:

The award-winning Crane Opera Ensemble is a significant source for opera and music theatre in the North Country region of New York State. The ensemble provides exciting opportunities for students to experience all facets of opera performance and production, through rehearsals, coaching and classes related to performance practices and production techniques. The ensemble’s productions have garnered awards from the National Opera Association (2015, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2003), The American Prize (2011, 2017), and the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (2010). To learn more, visit https://www.potsdam.edu/academics/Crane/opera.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.