Donation helps continue Watertown firefighter’s legacy of service

TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The family of Peyton Morse, the Watertown firefighter who died after being overcome during training, is looking to continue his legacy of community service.

A foundation named in his honor is focused on helping to save north country lives.

On Thursday, a check from a foundation in his name was donated to a group of north country first responders.

“Peyton was a first responder from when he was 18-years-old. He immediately volunteered and he always wanted to help people,” said David Morse, Peyton’s father.

The Peyton S. Morse Legacy Foundation, along with the Northern New York Community Foundation, helped The Thousand Island Emergency Rescue Service kick off a fundraising campaign Thursday. The goal is to raise enough money to allow TIERS to purchase a new lift stretcher.

“The most dangerous time of any patient transfer is when all four wheels of the stretcher aren’t on the ground. The power load unit comes out, the stretcher attaches into that, the wheels come up, and then it’s just like a quick glide into the ambulance,” said Michael Bennett, TIERS chief.

A check for $2,500 was donated by the foundation. The Morses hope that by helping to give back to first responders, they are honoring the qualities that made Peyton special to his community.

“His contribution was taken, and we couldn’t stop it. We can progress even when we’re not here, that his foundation continues to spread the type of young man he was, the type of service he believed in,” said Stacy Snyder-Morse, Peyton’s mother.

“It means a lot to us to see that his legacy and the things that he believed in are continuing,” said Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman.

TIERS is hoping to raise a total of $12,500 for the equipment - a total that, when reached, will be matched by an anonymous donor.

“To know that we’re going to be able to help these first responders help others, it’s a great feeling when we don’t have many great feelings anymore,” said David Morse.

In addition to the $2,500 donated through the foundation, the Morses donated $1,000 of their own money to the cause.

