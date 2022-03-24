Fitness with Jamie: a visit to Power Play Sports

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You can get a good workout at home, but sometimes you need more.

Fitness expert Jamie Kalk was at Power Play Sports in Watertown to take advantage of some of their exercise equipment.

She shows us what you can do with an agility ladder, battle ropes, and a BOSU ball.

You can shoot Jamie an email at befitforlife73@gmail.com if you have any questions.

