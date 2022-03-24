General Brown students to work at home for the day

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - A lack of supervision is forcing General Brown students to pivot to remote learning Thursday.

In an announcement on the district’s website, officials say employees should report as normal.

Officials say students can access their online accounts for the day’s instruction. Anyone who needs a device should contact their school’s main office.

Meals are available, officials say, and need to be ordered by 10 a.m.

In-person instruction is expected to resume Friday.

