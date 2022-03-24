Advertisement

General Brown students to work at home for the day

As class gets ready to get back in session, North Country districts are starting to roll-out...
As class gets ready to get back in session, North Country districts are starting to roll-out their reopening plans.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - A lack of supervision is forcing General Brown students to pivot to remote learning Thursday.

In an announcement on the district’s website, officials say employees should report as normal.

Officials say students can access their online accounts for the day’s instruction. Anyone who needs a device should contact their school’s main office.

Meals are available, officials say, and need to be ordered by 10 a.m.

In-person instruction is expected to resume Friday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clip from the music video
School superintendent, principal ‘learned a lesson’ after TikTok video
Snowmobiling
After fatal crashes, Lewis County looks to make snowmobiling safer
Russell Neadom
Man allegedly sets fire that spreads to shed & nearby houses
Three people were hurt in a crash on Route 12 in the town of Martinsburg Monday morning
Deputies release details on 2-vehicle crash that injured 3
Milk
Raw milk from Jefferson County creamery could make you sick, says state

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Rain, rain goes away, then returns tonight
A ribbon was cut Wednesday to formally inaugurate the newly renovated BOCES Southwest Tech...
BOCES celebrates revitalized career & tech centers
Dozens of concerned district residents attended a Heuvelton school board meeting Wednesday...
Recent racist incidents draw dozens to Heuvelton school board meeting
BOCES cuts ribbon on revitalized career & tech centers