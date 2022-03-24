Highlights & scores: Clarkson lacrosse & Wolves hockey

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Pro hockey and men’s college lacrosse were among the games people were playing on a light night locally on Wednesday.

In men’s college lacrosse from Hantz Field in Potsdam, Clarkson was looking to remain undefeated as they hosted SUNY Plattsburgh.

Early in the first period, the Golden Knights take the lead when Bryan Penney goes top shelf. It’s 1-0 Golden Knights.

Tied at 1, Andrew Kearney gives Clarkson the lead back with the low runner. It’s 2-1 Clarkson.

Then it’s K.J. Sarni on the doorstep, upping the Golden Knights’ lead to 3-1.

Penney unloads a rocket for his second goal of the game. It’s 4-1 Golden Knights.

Brendan Tersolo dodges defenders and finds the mark. The Golden Knights are in front 5-1.

Kearney scores his second of the day to make it 6-1 Clarkson goes on to beat SUNY Plattsburgh 19-5.

The Watertown Wolves hosted the Danbury Hat Tricks in Federal Hockey League action from the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

The Wolves get on the board first when Alexander Jmaeff buries the redirect in front. Watertown’s on top 1-0.

Still in the first, Lane King jams home the loose puck off the scramble in front. It’s 2-0 Wolves.

Danbury pulls to within 1 when Jon Stephansson connects on the doorstep, cutting the Wolves’ lead to 2-1.

With one second left in the period Andrew Harrison lights the lamp, making it 3-1 Wolves after one.

The Wolves go on to beat Danbury 7-4.

Wednesday’s local scores

Pro hockey

Watertown 7, Danbury 4

Men’s college lacrosse

Clarkson 19, SUNY Plattsburgh 5

College baseball

Clarkson 24, SUNY Canton 5

