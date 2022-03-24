JCC to hold spring open house

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College will hold its annual spring open house on Friday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

JCC Education Coordinator Logan Labiendo appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.

The open house is an opportunity for prospective students to experience the JCC campus culture first hand and get answers to any questions they may have about college.

Highlights of the event include a tour of the JCC campus residence hall and an opportunity to meet faculty and staff.

Attendees also have the opportunity to learn about student aid and admissions applications.

To register for the open house, visit SUNYJefferson.edu/openhouse.

For more information, call 315-786-2437.

