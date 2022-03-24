Advertisement

JCC to hold spring open house

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College will hold its annual spring open house on Friday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

JCC Education Coordinator Logan Labiendo appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.

The open house is an opportunity for prospective students to experience the JCC campus culture first hand and get answers to any questions they may have about college.

Highlights of the event include a tour of the JCC campus residence hall and an opportunity to meet faculty and staff.

Attendees also have the opportunity to learn about student aid and admissions applications.

To register for the open house, visit SUNYJefferson.edu/openhouse.

For more information, call 315-786-2437.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clip from the music video
School superintendent, principal ‘learned a lesson’ after TikTok video
Police are investigating a stabbing at a Watertown apartment building Thursday morning.
Watertown police: man stabbed with screwdriver, girlfriend arrested
Snowmobiling
After fatal crashes, Lewis County looks to make snowmobiling safer
Fire destroyed a Massena home Monday evening.
Massena home destroyed by fire Monday evening
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Fort Drum’s electricity source in danger of closing

Latest News

WWNY Music returns to schools
WWNY Army offers incentives to attract recruits
WWNY Good news: lake, river levels look to be normal this year
WWNY Edwards-Knox getting school resource officer