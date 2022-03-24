Jones arraigned on 2nd-degree murder charge

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The man accused of setting his friend on fire while he was asleep appeared in Watertown city court Thursday morning.

Judge Anthony Neddo formally charged 27-year-old Khane Jones with second-degree murder.

Jones was initially charged with first-degree assault and first-degree arson following a February fire on Winslow Street in Watertown.

The murder charge was added after victim Joshua Jones died of his injuries on Sunday.

Police say Khane Jones intentionally set the blaze by pouring gasoline on Joshua Jones while he was asleep and setting him on fire.

Khane Jones is set to appear in court again next week. He remains held without bail in Jefferson County jail.

