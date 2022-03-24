Advertisement

Joshua R. Jones, 27, of Watertown

Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The funeral service for Joshua R. Jones will be 1:00pm Monday, March 28th at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Pastor Jeffrey E. Smith officiating.(Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Joshua R. Jones will be 1:00pm Monday, March 28th at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Pastor Jeffrey E. Smith officiating. Burial will be held Tuesday, March 29th at 1:00pm in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 11:00am.

Joshua passed away at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, Sunday, March 20th. He was 27 years old.

Born in Watertown February 19, 1995, Joshua was a son to Shawn Jones and Tina Guildoo. He was educated locally and worked as a laborer at various local construction companies for much of his adult life.

Joshua enjoyed fishing, drawing, art, and music. He was loving, humble, giving, and respectful. Above all else, Joshua enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Harper.

Survivng other than his mother, Tina, and daughter, Harper, are his siblings, John Jones of Watertown, Justin Jones of Texas, Makayla Benway of Watertown; his maternal grandmother, Bonnie DeFoe; his paternal grandmother, Kathy Jones; his maternal uncles, Lloyd Guildoo, John Guildoo, Joey DeFoe; and his paternal aunts & uncles, Jamie Jones, Cody Jones, Chassidy Jones, Jessica Jones. Joshua is also survived by 4 nieces, and several great aunts and great uncles.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

