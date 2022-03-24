Kinney Drugs offers new kiosks to dispose of old medications

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you have old and expired medication lying around, a local pharmacy has a way to safely get rid of them.

Three Kinney Drugs locations across the north country now have self-service medication collection kiosks.

The locations are in Lowville and at Watertown’s Coffeen Street store, and Gouverneur’s Clinton Street store.

You can drop off prescription and over-the-counter medications for both humans and pets, including controlled substances.

Any time the pharmacy is open so are the kiosks.

“This just makes sense. This is extremely important for our commitment to our communities to provide another offering to make sure we help get prescriptions in the right people’s hands, and then when they’re done using them, dispose of them appropriately,” said John Marraffa, president, Kinney Drugs.

There are some things you cannot dispose of at the kiosks. That includes EpiPens or anything else with needles along with medical waste and personal care products.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.