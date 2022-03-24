Advertisement

New Yorkers reveal in survey how they'll deal with rising costs

Inflation
Inflation(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022
LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - More than a third of New Yorkers say they’ll find a second source of income to offset inflation and more than half say the war in Ukraine will lead to economic problems that will plague Americans for years.

In a statewide survey from Siena College, 35 percent say they will get a second job or generate another source of income to counter rising costs. That includes 50 percent of those 18-34 years old, 46-50 percent of Blacks and Latinos, and 42 percent of those with children in their households.

Fifty-four percent say the war and the international response to it will cause long-term financial trouble. Thirty-two percent say the war will end soon and Americans’ personal finances will be largely unaffected.

When it comes to inflation, though, 70 percent say it’s having a “very or somewhat serious effect on their finances.

Eighty-seven percent are worried about the cost of food, 80 percent are concerned about fuel prices, 76 percent with home utility costs, 71 percent with the worth of the American dollar, and 68 percent with the value of their retirement accounts.

Sixty-nine percent plan to buy less in general, 67 percent will buy less-expensive items, and 28 percent plan to dip into savings to cover everyday expenses.

