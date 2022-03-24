North County Pet Adoption Services hosts Comedy Night

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North Country Pet Adoption Services is holding a Comedy Night fundraiser this weekend.

Michelle Wojcikowski talked about that and other things the organization is doing.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The Comedy Night is at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 at Maggie’s on the River in Watertown.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. You can buy tickets at northcountrypetadoption.org.

Six dogs will be arriving from kill shelters soon. Pictures of them are in the video. If you’re interested, you can fill out an adoption application at the website above.

The organization also has a program for spaying and neutering stray and feral cats. You can find out more about that on the website, too.

