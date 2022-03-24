Rain, rain goes away, then returns tonight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a pretty decent spring day.

Morning rain moves off and the afternoon will be mostly cloudy and dry.

Highs will be in the low 50s.

More rain starts up overnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

There’s a 50 percent chance of rain and mixed precipitation Friday. It will be breezy with highs in the mid-40s.

We could see some mixed precipitation Saturday morning. That changes to all rain for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s.

It will be around 30 with a 50 percent chance of snow on Sunday.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-20s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the low 30s on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a chance of mixed precipitation. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

