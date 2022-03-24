Recent racist incidents draw dozens to Heuvelton school board meeting

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of concerned district residents attended a Heuvelton school board meeting Wednesday night.

Many said they were there just to keep an eye on the school board.

District Superintendent Jesse Coburn updated the board on efforts toward inclusion and diversity.

That includes staff training last week on restorative work after recent racist incidents.

Some parents say it’s not working.

One says administrators were warned.

“Repeated ignored requests for race, diversity and inclusion training despite escalating racial tensions that were made well before recent incidents,” Katherine Terwilliger said. “Students and staff do not feel safe in this building.”

Coburn told the board a steering group for diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts is being formed.

