Advertisement

Relay For Life kicks off for 2022

Relay For Life kicked off its campaign for Jefferson and Lewis counties at the Watertown Elks...
Relay For Life kicked off its campaign for Jefferson and Lewis counties at the Watertown Elks Lodge Wednesday night.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Relay For Life launched its 2022 fundraising campaign Wednesday night.

The event was held at the Elks’ Lodge in Watertown. It’s put on by the American Cancer Society.

This year the Jefferson County and Lewis County events are being combined. It’s now called Relay For Life of the North Country.

Organizers hope that will get more people involved.

“Just try to get as many new people here to just learn what we do as the American Cancer Society and what the Relay For Life event is all about,” the American Cancer Society’s Don Boshart said.

You can join the Relay at relayforlife.org. The main event is in June.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clip from the music video
School superintendent, principal ‘learned a lesson’ after TikTok video
Snowmobiling
After fatal crashes, Lewis County looks to make snowmobiling safer
Russell Neadom
Man allegedly sets fire that spreads to shed & nearby houses
Items removed from 190 Flower Avenue East in Watertown
Moratorium ends, evictions return
Three people were hurt in a crash on Route 12 in the town of Martinsburg Monday morning
Deputies release details on 2-vehicle crash that injured 3

Latest News

Watertown Wolves celebrate after lighting the lamp in a pro hockey contest against Danbury...
Highlights & scores: Clarkson lacrosse & Wolves hockey
Wake Up Weather
Rain, rain goes away, then returns tonight
A ribbon was cut Wednesday to formally inaugurate the newly renovated BOCES Southwest Tech...
BOCES celebrates revitalized career & tech centers
Dozens of concerned district residents attended a Heuvelton school board meeting Wednesday...
Recent racist incidents draw dozens to Heuvelton school board meeting