Relay For Life kicks off for 2022

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Relay For Life launched its 2022 fundraising campaign Wednesday night.

The event was held at the Elks’ Lodge in Watertown. It’s put on by the American Cancer Society.

This year the Jefferson County and Lewis County events are being combined. It’s now called Relay For Life of the North Country.

Organizers hope that will get more people involved.

“Just try to get as many new people here to just learn what we do as the American Cancer Society and what the Relay For Life event is all about,” the American Cancer Society’s Don Boshart said.

You can join the Relay at relayforlife.org. The main event is in June.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.