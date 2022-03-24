Ronald L. Anderson, 61, of Dexter

Ronald L. Anderson, 61, of State Route 180, Dexter, NY, passed away March 23, 2022 at his home following a long battle with cancer. (Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Ronald L. Anderson, 61, of State Route 180, Dexter, NY, passed away March 23, 2022 at his home following a long battle with cancer.

Calling hours will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26th at the Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

He was born on March 1, 1961 in Watertown, NY, son of George and Marilyn (LaGray) Anderson, he attended Indian River and Sackets Harbor High School.

He married Mary K. Russell on May 22, 1982 at the home of his parents in the town of Hounsfield. The couple resided in Dexter most of their married life.

Ron began his career in construction working with his father and brothers. His father owned and operated Anderson General Contracting which Ron and William took over when their father retired. The business then became known as Anderson Brothers Contracting. They worked all over Jefferson County for many years up until Ron became disabled.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper and he loved being a Papa to his three grandchildren. He was a former member of the Watertown Eagles and a Cub Scout leader in the early 90′s.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 39 years, Mary K. Anderson; a son and daughter in law, Ronald Dean (Dale) Anderson, Glen Park, NY; three grandchildren, Hallie Kay, Emma Reign and Wyatt Elwin; 7 siblings, Roger (Melanie) Anderson, Conway, SC, James (Teresa) Anderson, Carthage, NY, Mary Jane Anderson, Black River, Thomas (Alice) Anderson, Altmar, NY, William (Angie) Anderson, Dexter, NY, Karen Sanders, Conway, SC and Helen (Shawn) Russell, South Rutland, NY; many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by two brothers, Daniel and Gary Anderson.

Donations may be made to the Watertown Zoo to be used towards a tree in his memory.

