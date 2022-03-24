Advertisement

Schumer joins opposition to new CBP facility on Blind Bay

Blind Bay
Blind Bay(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BLIND BAY, New York (WWNY) - The U.S. Senate majority leader and senior New York senator is throwing his support behind opposition to a new Customs and Border Protection station near Fishers Landing on the St. Lawrence River.

Sen. Charles Schumer said in a statement Thursday that in light of environmental concerns and local opposition, he’s asking CBP to reverse course on their plans to build a new station on Blind Bay.

In a letter to CBP officials, he explained that the new facility could have negative impacts on wildlife ecosystems, tourism, and residents’ everyday lives.

“Blind Bay and the St. Lawrence River basin is one of the North Country’s natural beauties attracting thousands of tourists and anglers to Jefferson County every year – not to mention a critical muskie spawning ground,” Schumer said in his statement.

The new station, he said, “could not only potentially threaten this fragile ecosystem, but also severely hurt the local economy, still recovering from the effects of the COVID pandemic.”

The proposed station would include a 17,000 square foot administration building, a 15,000 square foot parking structure that could house 70 vehicles, and dock and ramp spaces along the shore of the river.

Schumer was one of several lawmakers and officials contacted by local opponents to the facility.

