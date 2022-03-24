Advertisement

Vet warns cat owners about using flea products meant for dogs

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Becky Reynolds, a veterinarian at Watertown Animal Hospital, says applying flea and tick products containing pyrethrin or pyrethroid can kill cats.

Dr. Reynolds appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the risks. Watch her interview above.

She said she has recently seen three cats die due to pyrethrin/pyrethroid poisoning.

The flea and tick products containing the insecticides are generally safe for dogs, but Dr. Reynolds says some pet owners have used the same treatment on cats.

She also says cats can also be exposed and poisoned if they live in close contact with a dog that was recently treated.

For more information, click here.

