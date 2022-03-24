Vet warns cat owners about using flea products meant for dogs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Becky Reynolds, a veterinarian at Watertown Animal Hospital, says applying flea and tick products containing pyrethrin or pyrethroid can kill cats.

She said she has recently seen three cats die due to pyrethrin/pyrethroid poisoning.

The flea and tick products containing the insecticides are generally safe for dogs, but Dr. Reynolds says some pet owners have used the same treatment on cats.

She also says cats can also be exposed and poisoned if they live in close contact with a dog that was recently treated.

