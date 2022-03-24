Advertisement

Xander Cole Worthley, 12

By Submitted by funeral home
Mar. 24, 2022
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Xander Cole Worthley, 12, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Xander was born on June 26, 2009, the third son of his loving parents, Shane and Sondra (Butler) Worthley. Although he was a homebody, Xander loved to be outside, jumping in puddles, riding his bike, or swimming in the pool, he could also be found playing mine craft on the computer or reading anime. He had plans on rebuilding his truck with his father Shane, he enjoyed bowling at Market Lanes in Potsdam with is brothers, and as a student at Canton Central, he hated to miss a day of school.

His memory will be cherished by his parents, Shane and Sondra Worthley, twin brothers, Kaden and Kolten Worthley; paternal grandparents, Mark Sr. and Doreen Worthley; maternal grandparents, Tim Perry and Robin Middlemiss; aunts and uncles, Mark and Jamie Worthley, Shannon and Matt Putnam, Sarah and Billy, Alicia and Ryan and Uncle Bud and Aleashia. Also surviving are many cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.

Calling hours for Xander will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Xander Cole Worthley are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

