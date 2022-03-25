Advertisement

Another day of remote learning at General Brown

As class gets ready to get back in session, North Country districts are starting to roll-out...
As class gets ready to get back in session, North Country districts are starting to roll-out their reopening plans.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - As General Brown Central School enters its second day of remote learning, district officials are urging students and employees to monitor themselves for illness.

On the district’s website, officials say they’re pivoting to remote learning Friday “due to employee illness and lack of supervision.”

They say students and staff should watch for symptoms, use at-home COVID tests, and stay home if they’re sick.

Employees should report to work as normal.

The website message includes a plea for substitute teachers:

“If you know of any person interested in serving as a substitute teacher, please visit the district website “Employment Opportunities” page at: https://www.gblions.org/domain/27 to access an application.”

In-person instruction is expected to resume Monday.

