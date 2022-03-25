Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Raegan Dalrymple

By Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Copenhagen who was a part of a state winning team. Her basketball skills earning her this week’s title.

Raegan Dalrymple is a big reason for Copenhagen’s run to a state title.

She averaged 16.2 points, 10. 3 rebounds, 2 and a half blocks and 2.3 assists per game this season.. She scored her 1,000th point on January 31st against Lyme. Reagan was a force in the post season despite playing with a knee injury suffered in Phys Ed class.

She was exceptional this season.

Reagan is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March 25, 2022.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

