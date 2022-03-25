Donna Hosley, 80, of Adams

Donna Hosley, 80, Adams, NY passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on March 24, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Donna Hosley, 80, Adams, NY passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on March 24, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Donna was born on February 24, 1942. She cherished the wonderful memories of growing up in Canton, NY as one of 11 children of John and Florence Conklin.

Donna was well known in the community for her many years of working at the Adams Hotel, VFW Adams, Gram’s Diner and her last job as a bus aide for the South Jefferson Central School, where she enjoyed working with the children.

She loved baking and cooking for family, friends and many in the community. Her “Gram’s Jam’s” were always a special treat.

She loved spending time with her family, especially when she could spoil her grandchildren and great grandson as much as possible. She was considered “Mom” and “Grandma Donna” by many that came into her life.

She is survived by her children Mark, Norfolk, VA, Kim (Bill) Leroux, Lorraine, NY, Adrian (Kerrie), Rodman, NY and Emery, Adams, NY. Grandchildren Logan (Katie) Hosley, Ben Hosley, Monica (Josh) Hosley and Tom Leroux. Great Grandson Greyson Hosley. Her beloved bird, Baby. Brothers John, Jim, Francis, Dick and Gary Conklin. Sister Terry Faucher. Many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sisters Shirley Elliott, Bev O’Brien, Kay Karpowich and Jean Gemmill.

As per her wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com

Donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123.

